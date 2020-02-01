‘Sanctuary County’ debate continues
To use/paraphrase Ms. Efta’s op/ed “’Christian’ controversy,” I believe the MOST OBVIOUS PURPOSE of the referenced “sanctuary county resolution’ meeting was to specifically ‘declare such an aggressive stance on gun rights and … (the right to life)’!
Conscientious gun owners KNOW the ‘hammer of Thor on gun rights’ is frequently attempted in all states and needs to be addressed, whether it surfaces during our Helena legislative sessions or, more recently, by local governments’ floundering attempts to limit accessibility to common firearms, ammunition, etc. Yes, antigun sentiments are voiced in (mostly western) Montana. And without our ‘aggressive’ response, they will certainly be emboldened to attempt further expansion of their anti-gun sentiments.
Of course, Ms. Efta’s use of “overly dramatic” is a viable opinion re: our 2nd amendment rights, but it does seem inappropriate to those of us who have seen a constant assault on our firearms ownership and use over many years. One Efta statement probably best summarizes the divergence of our views re: the right to keep and bear arms. From her op/ed she clearly opines this – “… no one is asking to take guns away.” With that mindful declaration … I see further conversation of the subject as pointless.
Re: the Right to Life petition – her op/ed is similarly unsympathetic. She quickly diverts the conversation away from the purpose of the right to life petition to many paragraphs attacking Rev. Hall.
Abortion is admittedly a very contentious issue. Presumably the attendants supported the ‘sanctuary’ petition and were most offended by the use of their tax dollars to extinguish the inconvenience or burden of the unborn. I happen to believe the ‘right to life’ movement is growing by the nature of expanded ‘abortion rights’, which now often includes the termination of babies AFTER they are born. One should now ask “At what age does this ‘medical procedure’ change from abortion to infanticide … or murder?”
In light of the packed house drawn to learn about the ‘2nd amendment’ and ‘right to life’ sanctuary county petitions/resolutions, I was spirited by the cordial, conversational debate. I did not view it as a Jordan Hall rally or a militia meeting, as Ms. Efta may have envisioned it, but rather a presentation of information — allowing the attendees to decide if they wished to sign on to the resolutions. To that end, I believe it was a resounding success.
(In addition, voters should note “LR-130” will be on our ballot – a pro-gun referendum — to limit local governments from additional anti-gun ordinances. “LR-130”)
As for her “room full of old, white men” comment – our militia meeting will have to be put off until a later date.