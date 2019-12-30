Public Service Commission not doing adequate job
Northwestern Energy’s most recent management plan lacks meaningful information regarding energy storage or solar production. They propose to be the major owner of the Colstrip power plants, which have limited years of usefulness, repeated non-compliance, looming expensive upgrades, increasing costs of coal, and eventual cleanup costs that will be staggering. Ratepayers will shoulder the costs in cleaning this future superfund site as NWE is lawfully guaranteed a return on their investment, no matter how careless. The Public Service Commission is charged with representing the public, protecting us from corporate mismanagement, its consequences, and the subsequent massive increases in costs to the consumers. The PSC is clearly not doing an adequate job.
Our state constitution guarantees us a clean and healthful environment. It’s clear that continued burning of hydrocarbons is not desirable for the sake of a cleaner and healthier environment; yet, NWE insists upon a heavy reliance on these sources. Since they hold a monopoly over many energy consumers in Montana, the Public Service Commission must protect the public from the continuing poor judgement of Northwestern Energy, who undoubtedly would not survive if ratepayers didn’t pay for their shortsightedness.