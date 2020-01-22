I read with a great deal of interest the article where the school board voted against rehiring the football coaching staff at Sidney High School. The vote was contrary to the recommendation of Athletic Director Chris Lee, who's job is to oversee the athletic programs at SHS and evaluate the coaching staff on an annual basis. If his opinion doesn't mean anything, why have an athletic director?
This isn't the first time the board has made a rush to judgment relating to the rehire or not of coaches. Two specific past instances come to mind regarding the boys and girls basketball programs. In both cases the results were terrible and neither program has regained the statute it once held, no disrespect intended to those in current coaching roles.
In past years, recruiting coaches was dependent on teaching vacancies. Coaches had to be certified staff members and there had to be a classroom opening in their accredited field. Teacher first, coach second. However, the requirements were changed and it is now possible to coach without being a part of the school system.
The board's action was an embarrassment and a slap in the face to the current coaching staff. Some of the comments that were made by board members would have been better served had they been made directly to the individuals involved rather than in a public forum. There will always be those who complain, especially when they can't be held accountable for their remarks, but they should realize participation in athletics is not a right. It is a privilege earned through hard work and dedication.
If I were in the coaches' shoes, I would tell the board thanks and good luck. Maybe the three no voters on the board can make up the search committee for the new coaching staff. I think they are going to wish they had given the matter a little more thought before making a decision.