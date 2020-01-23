In regard to sanctuary counties
In reference to your article “Richland County Republicans make push for ‘sanctuary county’ declaration with community meeting”: I feel a responsibility as a conservative Richland County woman to express my disapproval in this useless “blanket statement” for all of Richland County. As a point of clarification, I’m considered “pro-life” and a second amendment supporter. However, I will not support the proposed resolution and urge my community to voice their concerns at the time reserved for public comment.
To be frank, I feel that this movement is spearheaded by someone that does NOT represent the views of myself, Richland County, nor all the Republicans I know. Furthermore, I find it ironic that a reverend is comfortable judging, let alone vilifying anyone. The issues of abortion and the second amendment are not black and white and the attempt to limit the discussion to a simple “yes” or “no” is foolish and small minded. I do not want to live in a place where his views are allowed to represent my own.
I have hope that our Richland County commissioners will consider abandoning this pointless trend. As a conservative person, I appreciate a limit to our government and the power to be in the people’s hands.
If this is truly an issue affecting Richland County, at least let us vote on it.