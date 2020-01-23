In regard to sanctuary counties

In reference to your article “Richland County Republicans make push for ‘sanctuary county’ declaration with community meeting”: I feel a responsibility as a conservative Richland County woman to express my disapproval in this useless “blanket statement” for all of Richland County. As a point of clarification, I’m considered “pro-life” and a second amendment supporter. However, I will not support the proposed resolution and urge my community to voice their concerns at the time reserved for public comment.

To be frank, I feel that this movement is spearheaded by someone that does NOT represent the views of myself, Richland County, nor all the Republicans I know. Furthermore, I find it ironic that a reverend is comfortable judging, let alone vilifying anyone. The issues of abortion and the second amendment are not black and white and the attempt to limit the discussion to a simple “yes” or “no” is foolish and small minded. I do not want to live in a place where his views are allowed to represent my own.

I have hope that our Richland County commissioners will consider abandoning this pointless trend. As a conservative person, I appreciate a limit to our government and the power to be in the people’s hands.

If this is truly an issue affecting Richland County, at least let us vote on it.

Tags

Load comments