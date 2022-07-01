AFL-CIO is happy CI-121 did not make the ballot

The Montana AFL-CIO is proud to join our Know The Consequences partners in announcing the failure of CI-121 to get on the ballot this fall.
As part of a broad coalition of partners from across the political spectrum, the Montana AFL-CIO has worked to educate the broader public about the damage CI-121 would have done to Montana’s communities, our workers, and your public safety.
Fire fighters, nurses, and EMT’s should not have to worry about resources being drained by disastrous constitutional amendments that would lead to reductions in public safety through resource strain, job losses, and burnout.
If approved, CI-121 would have put the safety and health of our communities and workers at risk by removing an estimated 150-million dollars from local budgets that fund your fire departments and public health centers.
Our communities know better than to be deceived by bad faith initiatives and declined to support CI-121 because Montanans will always support the hard work that first responders do to keep our communities safe and healthy. Today, we can declare this fight over and continue to support, rather than undermine, the workers who keep Montana safe.
George Richards
Montana AFL-CIO board member
President of Montana State Council of Professional Firefighters