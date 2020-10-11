Why does our current state senator continue to try and cut funding for our schools and teachers!?
I was alarmed when I saw the ad stating Steve Hinebauch supported education only 20% of the time. Guess what? After a little more research, I found only one other senator, Bob Keenan, had a worse voting record when it came to education. Shame on you Steve!
In 2019 he voted against HB 211, which addresses recruitment and retention of quality K–12 educators. Our current senator voted against HB 638, which funded special education programs in our state. He voted against HB 387, which increased opportunity for Montana students in programs, like welding, plumbing, and mechanics. Finally, in 2017 and 2019 Steve voted against suicide prevention programs, and human trafficking bills. These bills were meant to help teachers help our most vulnerable students.
Fortunately, all these bills passed and were signed into law. Why Steve, are you so against giving our kids a chance for a quality education? Shame on you!
We need someone who supports public education! That’s why I am voting for Pat Mischel for Senate District 18.
Kathleen Burke, Glendive, Mont.