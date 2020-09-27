Throughout his years in public life, first as Montana attorney general and now as governor, Steve Bullock has demonstrated the courage it takes to act both independently and across party lines for the public good.
His independence and strength as a negotiator will not be compromised when he is elected to the U.S. Senate.
He aimed high when he threw his hat in the ring for president early this year. That, too, demonstrated both independence and courage.
Vote for Steve Bullock for the greater good of Montana.
Sharon Potenza, Townsend