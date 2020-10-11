Letters against Trump complain about things he supposedly said or sexual activity and supposed “racism.” Not one letter I have read complains that since he became President we have not had a terrorist attack, no beheadings, low unemployment for all especially minorities and women, higher wages especially for lower income brackets, lower taxes for all, energy independence, lower gas prices, no new wars, Isis defeat in Syria, troop withdrawals from Syria and Afghanistan, other nations contributing more for NATO, Veterans receiving better timely care with access to private medicine, right to try experimental medicine, less regulation on corporations bringing them home and resulting in more jobs, renegotiation of trade agreements fair to the USA, using economy not war as a weapon against Iran, China, Russia, North Korea, facilitating a peace agreement between Arabs and Israel, Embassy in Jerusalem, Court judges who will rule on the plain language of the Constitution not liberal policy, historic stock market returns solidifying the retirement accounts of almost every working person, better border security against drugs, illegal immigrants, etc. etc.
Liberals/Democrats have not accepted Trump and have positioned themselves as the “resistance” even before his inauguration and even tried to impeach him. Everything he has done, they have opposed and predicted failure and when successful, claimed it failed anyway. He has accomplished much with only resistance and false accusations by Democrats.
Moral Liberals (an oxymoron), criticizing Trump over what supposedly he said or sexual relationships show their hypocrisy knows no limits. Where were they when LBJ, Kennedy, Clinton, etc. showed a lapse in morality. They are willing to destroy our Country by electing a Liberal senile President and Vice-President who have “plans” to ban fracking, fossil fuels, air travel (electric planes don’t exist) which simple math would show, will destroy our economy. Watch the news and you see that Liberals have no morals, manners, or allow opposing views.
Cassius Clay was a black boxer with a mouth. He claimed he was the greatest and had no modesty which was expected of athletes at that time. People who hated him lost a lot of money betting against him. He changed his name to Muhammad Ali and the government tried to destroy him with the draft. He went on to be probably the greatest boxer who ever lived because he could box.
Hateful Liberals now want us to bet against someone who can box, for someone who cannot build a box.
Gary Fitzpatrick, Lewistown, Mont.