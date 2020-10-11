We’ve been here before. Someone trying to BUY a Montana election! And we recall how they’ve been rejected. I’m hoping our voters can see their way clear to do so again, this time in our gubernatorial election.
Mike Cooney, current Lieutenant Governor, is up against Greg Gianforte, Bozeman computing tycoon. We’ve known Mike as a God-fearing family man for 35 years. Greg’s running on jobs-Jobs!-JOBS. Maybe Bozeman is ready for 50,000 Googlers. But many, many folks have tried long and hard to get our farm/ranch guys into those computing jobs — to little avail.
Among those trying has been Mike Cooney. In his tenure at the State’s Dept. of Labor and Industry he worked this path but also that of apprenticeships for skilled trade jobs. This is a more productive pursuit for skilled tradespersons so badly needed in the Construction industry. Just one example of rebuilding OUR workforce.
I see Mike as a professional administrator — juggling a variety of programs to engineer viable outcomes for our citizens. Federal revenue streams, Waivers, technical educations and the like. (Did you Montana has long been a pioneer in Medicaid Waivers for alternative human service/health delivery systems, like Critical Access Hospitals?)
Greg has little to show for his days in public life. His past business success in automating customers has little to do with running a state government. We have current proof that sole proprietorship in business does not translate to successful governing.
Schools are not the biggest part of the Governor’s Office. But there are “influence” corridors. Montana was once a perennial Top-10 for ACT scores (that get one in to college or some of the military branches). Today, sadly, we’re #36! State leaders have to recapture that competitive edge. And my surmisal is Cooney is better prepared to reach across agencies and party lines to do that.
Less imminent are the threats Google, et al. pose to our citizens’ privacy. Give us an Outsider in that fight — any time over an INsider.
Lastly, don’t forget the Body-Slam came on the heels of a question about Health Care.
Tom and Cathy Cherry, Cascade, Mont.