Mike Cooney is our candidate for Montana Governor. Cooney supports public education, unlike his opponent that is for our tax dollars going to private schools.
Cooney stated at a press conference on July 14, 2020 he would “defend Montana’s public lands against politicians and powerful interest groups seeking privatization.”
Cooney will fight for Social Security, Medicare and healthcare for Montana residents, unlike his opponent that follows the lead of the federal government to cut these earned benefits.
Cooney will fight for our Constitutional right to have the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) serving our communities, both urban and rural, unlike his opponent that aspires to a federal government that at this very moment is making drastic cuts to the USPS.
Our state has a balanced budget with funds to fight forest fires in the future. Cooney will follow the lead and ensure that our state finances are sound.
Montana is to be admired. The agriculture industry is of vital importance to our state. Cooney will continue to work with farmers and ranchers to promote viable markets for their products.
Cooney’s opponent has taunted his life-long dedication to working for a better life for all Montanans, while his opponent has floated from East Coast to Montana, from tech businessman to politics. He failed at his first political attempt and then went to Washington, D.C.
All the while, Cooney has been in his home state of Montana doing what he does best.
Paul and Ellen Gayle Clifford, Three Forks, Mont.