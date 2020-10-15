I am writing in response to a recent letter from Susan Peterson from Glendive. Ms. Peterson had attended a community session on Human Trafficking. She criticized Senator Steve Hinebauch for not being in attendance.
Unlike his opponent, Steve has a ranch and a business that requires him to work. In further reading the letter I find it interesting that the presenter said basically the same things Senator Hinebauch has been saying about human trafficking — it is a community problem, not just a problem for law enforcement to handle, AND we need better laws. The law that is being thrown around is an edit of a law that was already on the books. The “new” edit added no positive changes; it just cost MONEY.
In visiting with Senator Hinebauch, I know he gets many calls from constituents year around regarding issues from A to Z. He has made untold phone calls to government agencies providing help to all the residents of SD18. I wonder how many remember to thank him for his efforts, even if the desired results are not apparent. As a citizen legislator, Steve continues to answer the call of our founding fathers in serving our state. Working hard to reduce our tax burden and safeguard our freedoms.
Please do not let the distortions of his opponent mislead you. Vote for Steve Hinebauch SD18.
Duane Mitchell is a Richland County commissioner who resides in Sidney, Mont.