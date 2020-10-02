In Sen. Steve Daines latest political ad he states with a straight face, that “I’m taking on China.” Meanwhile he continues to support various aspects of the Keystone pipeline (Senate Bill-1).
He must think we have no collective memory with his disregard for our rivers and major aquifers by voting to exempt the XL pipeline from paying into the Oil Spill Trust Fund. The Fund was established to pay for cleaning up oil spill disasters like the Yellowstone River near Laurel in 2011 and Glendive in 2015.
Daines claims it is a jobs bill, yet he voted against a requirement that supplies, including steel, used on the proposed pipeline be made here and not elsewhere, like China (Amdt 17 to S-1).
After expressing support for private property rights, he voted to allow private property to be seized through eminent domain by foreign-owned companies (Amdt 72 to S-1). This vote was to benefit TC Energy and Sunshine Oilsands Ltd., whose headquarters are in Alberta, Canada.
Oilsands’ Chinese management consists of Kwok Ping Sun, Chairman of the Board, and Gloria Ho, Executive Director, CFO, along with its Chinese Board of Directors that includes Linna Liu (also with the investment division of the Bank of China).
Daines’ Oilsands votes are completely at odds with the ca-ca in his current political TV ad about “taking on China.”
He needs to go. We need to elect Gov. Steve Bullock our next Senator.
Terry Hanson, Miles City, Mont.