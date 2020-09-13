Sen. Steve Daines hasn't asked for the absolutely ridiculous and false ads to be taken down about Gov. Steve Bullock’s brother.
Why are these lies continuing to be aired on TV all across Montana?
Here are the facts: Bullock’s brother sold his stocks in his own company years before Steve Bullock was elected governor. Additionally, Gov. Bullock was not even in charge of delegating the government contracts that the ad accused him of giving his brother.
Factcheck.org dug into the ad and found it to be totally unsupported by any facts.
These ads are nothing more than a cheap scare tactic. Montanans know better.
Why does Senator Daines choose to associate with dishonest advertising?
Janet Martineau Sidney, Mont.