Dear Editor:

I voted for Donald Trump for President twice. I contributed to his campaign the second time he ran. I did this because I believed that he understood our economy and could help it grow. He did that and I was satisfied with that part of his presidency. And here it comes, I became increasingly concerned with his erratic behavior. This is not a steady-as-you-go administrator. His reaction to the election of 2020 was particularly alarming to me. He claimed it was stolen but there has been no proof accepted by a court or legislative body. His claims of fraud may have led to some kind of ill-conceived effort to force the vice president to somehow alter the vote If so, that is unacceptable. Our system of government has survived because we have an independent court system that follows the rules. That is where disputes are settled, not in the street.



