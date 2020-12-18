Dear Editor:
The Train has left the depot, the Big Sky Rail Passenger Authority has become a reality.
There are head winds for the Empire Builder Passenger Service in Northern Montana -
* Amtrak has reduced its service to three days a week
* The economy is stagnant in Northern Montana due mainly to the lack of an adequate Highway 2 corridor, which is essential for communities to compete for and attract business
* Counties along the Southern Hiawatha Route have the political clout
* Sen’s Daines and Tester, along with Gov–elect Gianforte, all support the southern passenger service
* Legislation will be introduced in the 2021 Legislature, as has been done every session since 2008
The Big Q??? Will Northern Montana show at the hearings in mass? It’s ours to lose. “If we don’t care, why should anyone else care???”
Since 2008, I have been the only one from Northern Montana to testify on the bills we were able to kill the bill each session, except in 2019, when the bill only called for a study, the Transportation Interim Committee turned the request down.
We will keep you posted as to the introduction of any bills having to do with the Southern Route.
It is my hope the Northern Montana Communities will become engaged.
Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!
Cordially,
Bob Sivertsen