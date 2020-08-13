There’s no way around it — farms in Montana and across our county have taken a beating in recent years.
There are many reasons for the tough times that have fallen on American agriculture, but the most frustrating is our trade war with China. There are certain things, like weather patterns, that are out of our control. But the trade war has been hugely damaging to Montana farmers and was entirely man-made and preventable.
Gov. Steve Bullock saw this from the start, and I appreciate him speaking out against the trade war and encouraging the administration to change course before it’s too late for many Montana farms. Nearly a dozen Montana farms filed for Chapter 12 bankruptcy in a year-long period ending last year, one of the highest numbers per capita in the country, according to the American Farm Bureau. We need to get tough on China but we can’t do it at the expense of Montana’s family farms.
I’m voting for Gov. Bullock for Senate. He defended Montana agriculture at every turn as governor and I know he’ll continue to stand up to anyone, regardless of their political party, who threatens our family farms in the future.
Greg Miller, Sidney