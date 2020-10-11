Since this uber important election is rapidly approaching, I feel compelled to heartily endorse Pat Mischel for Senate District 18.
Pat has been an active member in our community for many years. He has served on the school board, volunteered at the ball fields and for AAU wrestling. In addition, to this he has been a member of many local clubs and organizations.
Pat has been involved in local and state issues for as long as I’ve known him. He has the dedication and determination to make things better for all things. Pat is a doer. He is not afraid to speak truth to power and that is a rare quality.
Pat loves Montana and all its people. Let’s elect someone who cares about us and will work for Eastern Montana.
Pat can be seen at most events in Eastern Montana. He is always an active participant and is not one who shows up just for pictures. Pat Mischel is definitely the type of politician we need due to the stress of this strange world we have experienced since January.
Go Get’em Pat! We need you in Helena.
Carol Swanson, Glendive, Mont.