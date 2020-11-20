Dear Members and Supporters:
The Hwy 2 Association’s Mission since 2001 has been to Enhance the Economic Viability of Communities by Constructing an Adequate Highway #2. If we can achieve that goal, Communities will be able to compete for and attract business.
It should be noted, 80% of Business locates in or near communities that have a Four Lane Hwy or better.
Montana’s Highway 2 is but one segment of the Great Northern Trade Corridor, that
extends from Seattle to Chicago and Rochester NY. The GNC enjoys a $2.5 trillion GDP and serves some 45 million inhabitants. Hwy 2 parallels the border with Canada, our largest and friendliest trading partner.
The Golden Economic Region of North America, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Montana
and North Dakota, has everything the rest of the world wants and needs.
Northern Montana sets smack dab at the center of the Economic Region and lays claim to the same resources that exist in the Region – oil & gas, a modern, productive agriculture, and tourism with a potential yet to be realized.
However, the Economic Future of Northern Montana is totally reliant upon having an Adequate Highway 2, so our Communities can compete for and attract business.
For starters, processing plants to add value to our ag production, be it grain, hay
or livestock would be a natural fit.
We can learn from others, a good place to start is to take a look at Lethbridge County, our neighbor. Agriculture is the lifeblood of the county, in fact, the Southern Alberta Municipality has proven to be the beating heart in the province, annually generating $2.2 billion in gross farm receipts. In absolute $ value increases in gross farm receipts over the five years from 2011-16, Lethbridge growth exceeded all other Alberta Municipalities at more than $950 million.
The Feedlot Industry generates the bulk of farm receipts at $1.6 billion, which is 80% of the county total. The Crop Sector generates another $432.7 million.
Intensive livestock operations in Lethbridge Co are a value-creating industry that is continually growing, with the high level of activity comes a large tonnage of grain being moved thru the county plus a large amount of manure.
This large demand for cattle finishing grains has supported a subsector industry of central irrigation, which supplies these grains.
According to the Lethbridge Co Eco Dev Officer Martin Ebel, the Co and other Alberta Municipalities along Highway 3 (including Medicine Hat) are developing a plan to fashion themselves as “Canada’s Premier Food Corridor”
(Excerpts were taken from the Western Producer)
One has to give it to these folks for thinking out of the box and for being proactive. I’m reminded of what Francis Bacon stated some years ago,
“If we are to achieve results never before accomplished, we must employ methods never before attempted.”
Here’s the point I’m trying to make, Lethbridge County is only separated from Montana by an imaginary line called a border, they have the same climate, same weather and like resources. The only difference is different governments and a different Business Climate.
In Northern Mt, while we are seeking funding to upgrade the St Mary’s Diversion, Alberta and the Infrastructure Bank of Canada are fixing to invest $815 billion in an Irrigation Project in which they will build four storage facilities and irrigate an additional 200,000 acres.
Northern Montana is an Economic success story in the making, if we will but seize the moment.
Montana has a new Governor and the Legislature convenes in January. We must be engaged. It's up to us to lobby for Northern Montana and to tell our story. We need your help in reaching out to elected officials, businesses and our fellow Montanans.
It’s up to us, if we don’t care, why should anyone else care about our future?
The Highway 2 Association will continue pursuing its mission, “To Enhance the Economic Viability of our Communities by constructing an Adequate Highway #2.”
Your continued support is appreciated, thanks.
Cordially,
Bob Sivertsen
Highway 2 Association President