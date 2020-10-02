Kathleen Williams is Montana's best choice for the U.S. Congress. I am impressed not only by her stand on issues important to me — and to all Montanans, but also by her genuineness and sincerity.
Yes, character does matter. I think Kathleen can help bring people together, something we sorely need at all levels of government.
One of her top priorities is improving health care for everyone — an urgent issue during the COVID-19 pandemic. Too many Montanans don't have health care or have only catastrophic insurance. I don't want anyone to avoid calling a doctor because they are afraid of the cost and I want to make sure that all who are sick get the care they need.
Kathleen will improve access to affordable health care, which we need now more than ever.
Kathleen will also fight to keep Medicare and Social Security, which many Montanans depend on. While I am fortunate to have a pension, I have many friends who rely on both. These safety nets must be protected.
Many families, individuals and small businesses are struggling because our lives and our economy have been upended by the pandemic. We need to focus on new jobs, creating new business opportunities.
Kathleen has proven her ability to help our local economy: During the last recession, she helped pass bills in the Montana legislature that created new businesses and new products.
Lastly, as someone who is grateful everyday to live in Montana with access to our mountains and rivers, I trust Williams to protect our public lands and fight for a clean environment.
Kathleen Williams deserves your vote to represent Montana in the U.S. Congress.
Kathleen Ralph, Columbus, Mont.