Dear Editor:
As the Hwy 2 Association President for 21 years, I have done my best to fulfill the Assoc Mission, “To Enhance the Economic Viability of Northern Montana by constructing an Adequate Hwy #2”
Please keep in mind, the 2001 Legislature in approving SB 3, agreed that an Adequate Hwy #2 was essential if Communities were to Compete For and Attract Business.
Fact: 80% of business locates in or near communities with a four lane hwy or better.
Fact: Communities in Northern Mt have been in demise for over four decades, brought about by the completion of I 94 in the mid 70’s. That’s when 30% of the traffic was diverted from Hwy #2 causing businesses to close and people to leave.
Fact: The Great Northern Corridor, Seattle to Chicago and Rochester NY, serves some 45 million people and enjoys a $2.5 trillion GDP.
Problem is Montana's Highway 2 is the only segment of the GNC that is not four lanes, resulting in commerce and trade mostly skirting northern Montana. Thus the reason for it’s stagnant economy.
Fact: Northern Montana sets at the Gateway to Canada, our Largest and Friendliest Trading Partners. Lest we forget, one of the major arteries to Alaska is from Montana thru Alberta.
Most egregious, it was a government action that disenfranchised the Montana HIghway 2 Trade Corridor and no one has ever been held to account.
I don’t want to dwell on the past, however we must recognize how it is that our present situation came about and to then charter a new path forward.
I assert, Northern Montana is setting on a Gold Mine, as one segment of the Golden Economic Region of North America, that includes Alberta, Saskatchewan, North Dakota (three of the strongest economies in North America). The Region has an abundance of Energy Resources, we have a Modern, Productive Agriculture and Tourism, with a potential not yet realized. The region has what the rest of the world needs and wants.
As for Northern Montana, the only obstacle that prevents it from enjoying the economic prosperity of the Region, is the lack of an Adequate Hwy #2.
Having said that, please know that the Highway 2 Association, will continue advocating for upgrades of which will allow Communities to Compete For and Attract Business.
That’s our charge, I’m confident that we will realize our mission, however it will take the support of the people and our communities.
I keep sharing Talking Points in hopes that others will share and together we advocate for constructing an Adequate Hwy #2 that will in turn allow our communities to Compete For and Attract Business. There is power in #’s.
In so doing, we broaden the Tax Base to prevent ever increasing Taxes that is burdening Middle America.
“We the People” are the ones to make the case for Enhancing the Economic Viability of Communities in Northern Montana.
It’s a Fairness Issue, Northern Montana contributes a large sum to the state treasury and will generate even more as the economy grows.
I’m often asked, “What can I do ???”
I would suggest, keep sharing information, get the coffee shop buzz going.
Secondly, it’s an election year, get to know the candidates and visit with them about Enhancing the Economic Viability of Communities in Northern Montana.
The Highway 2 Association is a grass roots organization, we appreciate the support and guidance. God bless.
Cordially,
Bob Sivertsen
Highway 2 Association President