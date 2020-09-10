After running a far-left campaign in 2018 focused on having the “strongest progressive record” and being soundly rejected by Montana voters, it appears Kathleen Williams is changing her tune.
Extreme Kathleen is now attempting to paint herself as a “true, independent leader,” but Montanans have seen her true colors — and we aren’t so quick to forget.
Extreme Kathleen has admitted that her healthcare policies are aimed at pushing our country towards the total government takeover of our healthcare system proposed by socialist Bernie Sanders.
Time and again she’s supported restrictions on guns and hunting, a record so strong against our 2nd Amendment she earned a “F” rating from the NRA. Extreme Kathleen even said she was “proud” of her failing grade on gun rights, calling it a “badge of honor.”
She’s led an all-out crusade against Montana’s energy industry. Extreme Kathleen supports crushing taxes and regulations on energy producers and job-killing Green New Deal policies that would decimate our economy.
Kathleen Williams is desperately trying to rewrite her extreme record, attempting to mislead Montanans and disguise herself as a moderate. It’s clear Extreme Kathleen is neither true, nor independent. Certainly not a leader, a wolf in sheep’s clothing is more accurate.
Chase Sick, Big Sky, Mont.