Steve Hinebauch has served SD 18 exceptionally well in the Montana Legislature. I have served two sessions with Senator Hinebauch and have admired his ability to get along with people and get things done for his district and Montana. He sponsored five different bills that became law.
It isn’t easy to convince 149 other legislators and a governor that a bill should become law, but Steve Hinebauch did. Some of his sponsored legislation are SB 73 which revised ag commodity licensing requirements to include online transactions of commodities grown in Montana; SB 79, which clarified how bonus points are determined for party hunting applications; and SB 137, which allows for more convenient methods to purchase special fuel eligible for motor fuel tax refund.
Senator Hinebauch not only sponsors good legislation, he works to stop unnecessary state spending and legislation that brings undo restrictions on our personal freedoms.
There is legislation that on the surface looks good but has unintended consequences that are not good; such as some human trafficking bills that throw money at a problem but don’t solve it. Steve sees through that. He has developed the legislative rapport and experience to keep getting positive things accomplished for SD 18 and Montana. Let’s not lose that. Vote for Steve Hinebauch for Senate on November 3.
Sen. Keith Regier, Kalispell, Mont.