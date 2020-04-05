Aces of Hearts,
POW-MIAs and the U.S. Senate
When you see an Ace of Hearts taped face-out in a window or on a door, or brass-tacked on a post or a tree, it means within, or passing nearby, is an American with courage and caring enough to respond to the call of duty to protect and defend our U.S. Constitution against all enemies foreign and domestic.
Scores of thousands of Montanans, in doing this, gave some and some gave all. From pictures of these Aces of Hearts in an album on my John Brian Driscoll Facebook page, you will see they ask nothing in return except effort by our nation to recover the 1,587 fellow Americans who are still POW-MIA’s.
As of January 21, 2020, the obstacles to POW-MIA accounting and recovery are too few, with intelligence analysts and repeated U.S cancellation of planned operations due to decreased funding. This has sent negative signals of disinterest to officials in Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia.
Like those men and women before me I place our U.S. Constitution above my own well-being, or personal loyalties, or political party. Trust that as your U.S. Senator I will have the proven capability and mental determination to check and balance our U.S. president as our constitution requires.
Republican Abraham Lincoln knew “A house divided against itself cannot stand.“ If you care enough to keep us together, vote Republican, if only this once, and send me to the U.S. Senate.
– John Driscoll, Helena, Mont
Krautter is a Prolife Ally
When considering support of a candidate, our first concern is whether or not that person is pro-life. Through talking with Representative Joel Krautter and reviewing his voting record, we have found him to be 100% pro-life. In addition, the Montana Family Foundation gave him a 100% score. If there were any concerns, he would not have received that score. Representative Krautter has also co-sponsored pro-life legislation in Helena.
It is deeply disturbing to read the lies being perpetrated about him supporting abortion, with even a billboard spreading those lies!
We are thankful for his vote that provided essential healthcare to people in need and also helped our rural hospitals to remain open. Contrary to what you may have read by those who are determined to take Representative Krautter down, this medicaid reform bill does NOT include abortion coverage. We are grateful to have our local hospital — especially during this time of COVID-19.
Thank you for your service, Joel, and know that there are many of us who support you in your re-election. Keep fighting the fight. We are praying for you.
– Michael and
June Backhaus, Sidney.