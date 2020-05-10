Not long ago I had the opportunity to meet Raph Graybill, candidate for Montana Attorney General. I was very impressed with the competence of Graybill. He described his work on federal cases where he fought to keep dark money out of our Montana elections and protected the Montana Constitution specific to the right to a public education.
Graybill described his work on a case heard in the Montana Supreme Court against the current attorney general in which Graybill protected our public lands and upheld Montana farmers’ and ranchers’ private property rights. This landmark case opened up thousands of acres of lands for hunters and anglers.
I like that Raph seeks to protect and fight for the healthcare of Montanans. You can check him out at raphgraybill.com. Join me in supporting Raph Graybill for Montana Attorney General.
Helen Schmitt, Sidney