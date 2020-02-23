Recently while visiting with a friend, the topic of the House of Representatives impeachment hearings came up. My friend assured me that when the issue got to the Senate, Trump would be exonerated.
My thoughts were that this could not happen. Having spent several hours listening to testimony about the actions of Trump, I felt that, if you can see, if you can hear, if you can read, you had to know that Trump has no loyalty to our country. My word, he asked a foreign country to help him get reelected using our money to bribe that country. Then he forbade witnesses in his administration to testify about his actions, which is sometimes referred to as CYA.
Being somewhat of an Independent, I felt that there would be at least 10, maybe 15 Republicans who would not allow such egregious behavior. They surely would put love of our country, conscience, integrity, constitution, honor, personal dignity and loyalty to those of us who elected them, and do what is right. But, as my friend predicted, the Senate majority voted to exonerate Trump.
Why would politicians elected to take care of our country let this happen? Probably many reasons. Not being a political expert I would not attempt to explain all reasons. I do know that a major reason is that most will do anything to get reelected. After all, they live like kings in Washington, have a great retirement system, great health care, fairly good pay, and most of all, they have someone kissing their behinds daily, which can be pleasurable and habit forming. I sure do not want to insinuate that there are not politicians who have a sincere desire to work for the good of Americans. But sadly there are too many who have only consideration for themselves or special interests.
Then, out of the dark abyss that the current Republican Party has sunken into, rose a shining light, a man among boys, a religious man, having integrity, conscience, and honesty, stood up and told the truth. Mitt Romney has demonstrated how to represent the people of this country.
Republicans should follow this man. This is an opportunity for them to be reborn, an opportunity to rise out of darkness into glorious sunlight, an opportunity to become valued public servants, an opportunity to cleanse their souls, an opportunity to escape that queasy feeling when looking into the mirror.