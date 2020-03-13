A little over a year ago, a brilliant lawyer helped secure the future of our family ranch. Raphael Graybill went to battle for private property rights and public access in front of the Montana Supreme Court when he challenged the Attorney General’s interpretation of the law regarding Habitat Montana easements. If he had lost against the AG’s flawed legal opinion, we could have lost our ranch.
Raph utilized his deep understanding of the law to show the Supreme Court that the AG’s interpretation of the law was incorrect. Throughout it all, he never forgot that the case affected real people, and that motivated him to work even harder.
If you want to place an informed and powerfully positive vote, please get to know this candidate. Our whole state loses if you don’t.
Kip and Adele Stenson, Wibaux, Mont.