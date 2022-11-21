As Thanksgiving fast approaches individuals prepare themselves for debate on all political matters. However, this year I ask each of us that we set aside our political differences and look at each other not as opponents, but as family and friends.

Our nation is fractured, and every day new battlelines are drawn in some further aspect of our lives, pitting family against one another. Hyper Partisanship has never allowed us to achieve great things; rather, our greatest moments have always come when we stood united as one.



Tags

Load comments