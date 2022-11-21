As Thanksgiving fast approaches individuals prepare themselves for debate on all political matters. However, this year I ask each of us that we set aside our political differences and look at each other not as opponents, but as family and friends.
Our nation is fractured, and every day new battlelines are drawn in some further aspect of our lives, pitting family against one another. Hyper Partisanship has never allowed us to achieve great things; rather, our greatest moments have always come when we stood united as one.
There was a time in our history when personalities weren’t defined by who you voted for, and for every individual upset with this nation’s state of affairs, let this be the moment where we work to break down the barriers. Disagreement is not synonymous with hate. In a day where partisanship seems inevitable, where party politics demand that we must fight, I’d ask that we reject this belief.
We approach a day to give thanks, not to celebrate every political battle we’ve won or how terrible the liberals or conservatives are, but instead, to celebrate the life we’ve been given and the future that we will achieve together. We’re better than petty squabbling, and what is required of us is no herculean task, but a simple action, that we be kind and caring despite disagreement.
It’s when we begin to view each other in a new light that we can truly begin to create an America we can all be proud of. Happy Thanksgiving.