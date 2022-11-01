After having the pleasure of serving in rural communities as a healthcare administrator for over 37 years, 25 of which were spent in Glasgow, MT, I have a keen interest in the health of rural communities and the organizations that serve to meet the healthcare needs of those communities.

Nationally, access to healthcare in rural communities faces a crisis situation as rural hospital closures increase. According to the Center for Quality and Payment Reform, over 150 rural hospitals closed between 2005 and 2019. Another 19 rural hospital closures occurred in 2020 alone, the highest number of rural hospital closures in a single year over the previous decade. In addition, another 600 (30 % of all rural hospitals) are at risk of closure because of poor reimbursement from third-party payers and increased cost of operation partly driven by workforce shortages and the resulting increase in wages, salaries and benefits. In Montana, 12 rural hospitals are at risk of closure. It is, therefore, disappointing when a member of our congressional delegation votes against legislation that seeks to address federal policy which can help alleviate the pressures on access to healthcare in Montana.



Tags

Load comments