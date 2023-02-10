As an informed concerned citizen of Montana just like YOU we can all agree on one thing, money overpaid by citizens to the government is the people’s money, NOT the governments! Furthermore, hundreds of economists agree: Money in the hands of the people has a much larger Multiplier Effect than money in the hands of government!
For two main reasons: Businesses that want to move here need to know we are tax friendly which results in more jobs and a more solid base of tax revenue in the future. AND, reason two, our tax paying citizens are smart – they will invest their rebate/refund and spend wisely. ALSO, resulting in more jobs and solid future tax revenue.
As I said on the campaign trail – I believe we can meet our commitments to schools, fire, police, social needs, infrastructure AND give this money back to our citizens in the form of tax relief! Limited, effective government is wise.
With a tax relief package totaling almost 1 billion, there are several proposed methods to get money back to the people of Montana. We seem to be close to passing this in Phase 1. I am pushing for Phase 2 with my fellow representatives to refund/rebate more. The surplus looks to be as high as 2.8B
What can YOU do? Talk to your legislators of both houses!! And don’t stop there. I implore you to talk to your county commissioners and city council and mayor! Much of your runaway property tax bills are affected by their tax and spend policies. We need to gain efficiencies there – and soon
The solution is obvious and very Republican. Montanans don’t need government growth! They need and want their money back.