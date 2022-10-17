For the last 50 years, Montana’s constitution has protected some of the most basic and widely undisputed rights of Montanans. Here we have the right to live our lives without the government dictating how we should go about doing so and to thrive on our land.

Few states feel the need to protect the privacy of their citizens, but Montana is an exception. Through the decades, Montanans have benefited countless times from Article II, Section X of our constitution, with protections for online data, healthcare decisions, and LGBTQ+ relationships. The right to privacy was among the least debated provisions in 1972, and continues to hold undisputed value for many.



