Thank you Commissioners Pinocci and O’Donnell. Montana Dakota Utilities (MDU) recently filed for a rate increase with the Public Service Commission (PSC). The proposal would increase rates for residential electricity customers by 19.2%, small businesses by 15.1%, and large businesses by 12.9%. By MDU’s calculations, electricity bills will increase by over $200/yr. for the average residential customer.

Dawson Resource Council opposes this excessive rate hike and asks the PSC to deny it. While waiting for a decision about the permanent increase, MDU asked for an interim increase of 2.6%. Sadly, the PSC voted 3-2 to approve the interim increase, but eastern Montana commissioners Randy Pinocci and Tony O’Donnell both voted “No.” Dawson Resource Council thanks them both for standing up for working families.



