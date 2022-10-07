As a pediatric hospice and palliative medicine physician for many years, I can speak directly to the unfathomable harm that a ballot initiative called LR-131 would cause. Titled the Born Alive Infant Protection Act, the initiative is an extreme, unnecessary, and cruel limitation of family decision-making that you’ll see on the ballot this November.

Although LR-131 purports to be about protecting infants, it requires health care providers to perform invasive and painful medical procedures to preserve the life of an infant … even if that infant was born too early to have any chance at survival or has a condition that limits survival to mere minutes or hours. In those situations, comforting the infant and allowing families the time and space to say goodbye is an option that should always be offered. If LR-131 passes, that option will be taken away and families will be required to surrender their last moments with their child to the dictates of the state and the futile interventions of medical personnel.



