We are Montana health care professionals who care deeply for the health, safety, and well-being of our patients. We have dedicated our lives to providing care delivered with quality, safety, integrity, and compassion. That is why we oppose LR-131, the “Born Alive-Infant Protection Act.”

LR-131 forces health care providers to take measures at birth to “preserve the life and health of a born-alive infant”, defined as one born “at any stage of development”, including infants born too early to survive outside the womb and infants with malformations incompatible with life. This amounts to the government mandating aggressive treatment for newborns for whom no amount of medical care will save, and may instead prolong suffering and severely disrupt families’ grieving process.



