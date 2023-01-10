Some citizens remember the extreme cold of February 2021 and our recent Winter Storm Elliott in December 2022, and dismiss global warming. But those were daily weather events. Climate is the cumulative effect of long term temperature changes. Averaged data on temperature readings have continuously risen over these last decades. “Climate Change Indicators in the United States” clearly show a rise in winter average temperatures and a decrease in heating degree days resulting in “the amount of natural gas used by the average American at home during the winter has decreased since 1974….”

Science is not based on opinion but on data analysis. Carbon dioxide (CO2) and methane (CH4) are the major greenhouse gases. Leave your car windows closed on a cold but sunny winter day and you will find it warm inside your car, just as it is warmer inside greenhouses. Sunlight energy comes through the glass and is absorbed and converted to heat energy that is blocked by the glass. This is the greenhouse effect. No credible scientist disputes this effect that we can easily measure. And increases in methane or CO2 adds another layer to this insulating roof, keeping the earth warmer.



