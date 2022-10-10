It is inescapable that every decision made by every leader reflects the character or principles of the man or woman making the decision. Character is the lens through which a leader perceives the path to be followed. It conceives and shapes his or her every thought and is inextricably interwoven into every word spoken, every policy envisioned and every action taken.
The principles we speak of are the timeless values of prudence, humility, integrity, honor, self-discipline, a respect and concern for our fellow citizens, and faithfulness to our constitutions and the Rule Of Law.
These values are the foundation stones upon which our constitutions rest, and upon which our democracy depends for its very existence. It is only by every one of us embracing and voluntarily applying these principles that it becomes possible for us to secure and preserve our union. And, it is only from that union that our liberty and independence spring forth. Anything less than our mutual adherence to the aforementioned principles eventually will lead, like grains of sand passing through an hour glass, to the decay and demise of our democratic republic.
We have been involved in the political life of Montana and the nation for many decades, as Republican candidates, officeholders and citizens. We have seen and worked with an infinite number of candidates and elected officers from both political parties over the years. We have learned that political parties can be beneficial vehicles for the expression of positions and teamwork, if they facilitate honest discussions and fair comparisons upon which our fellow citizens can make informed election decisions. At the same time, we have also learned that our highest loyalty must always be to our nation and state, and not to our political parties.
We have known Ryan Zinke for a long time. After having served one term the Montana Legislature and one term in Congress, Zinke was appointed by Donald Trump to the office of Secretary of the Interior in January, 2017.
His time as Secretary was, however, short-lived. In less than two years at Interior, a withering series of reports and allegations of poor judgment, violations of ethics rules and accusations of dishonesty were leveled at Secretary Zinke. In the aftermath of those accusations, it was reported that Zinke faced intense pressure from the White House to resign from his position and he thereafter submitted his resignation effective in January, 2019.
Little did we hear of Ryan Zinke from that moment on until the Spring of 2021 when he announced that he was again running for Congress in Montana’s newly created First Congressional District. Zinke’s most significant rival in the Republican primary election was former state senator, Dr. Al Olszewski, also from Zinke’s home Flathead County. While the race was close in the rest of the district, Olszewski easily won in the county they both call home by a substantial majority.
It is noteworthy that early on, after announcing his candidacy, Zinke sought and received Donald Trump’s endorsement, describing Trump as a “kingmaker in terms of his sway with the voters.” Since that time Zinke has prominently displayed the Trump endorsement on his campaign website and campaign meterials.
Later in the campaign, when the Federal Bureau of Investigation retrieved government records held at Trump’s residence in violation of the Presidential Records Act, Zinke impulsively jumped to Trump’s defense and hyperbolically announced that “as of today, we are in a police state where the FBI…can do whatever they want without cause.”
All of which is to say, that it may be an understatement to describe Ryan Zinke as an acolyte and an enabler of the feckless and unprincipled former president, who has been, and who remains, a clear and present danger to the survival of the longest functioning democratic republic in the history of humankind.
Continually, Trump exploits all of our human vanities, insecurities, resentments and fears in an attempt to steal away the bonds of our union along with the decencies and generosities of the American people. He has replaced what he has stolen with malice, slander, grievances, cruelties, vengeance, and scorn. In doing so, he has desecrated the Constitution, poisoned the political life of America, ignored his sworn obligation to the nation, weakened the intangible adhesive that holds us together and confiscated our tranquility.
As we have come to know her, Zinke’s Democratic opponent, Monica Tranel, may be a few clicks to the left of us on some issues. But, more importantly, Monica’s life is marked by strength, integrity, hard work, reverence for our constitutional government and a genuine concern for the people she so ardently wishes to serve.
At this critical juncture in American history, on the precipice of irreparable damage to our Constitution and our democracy, it is no time to trust the nation’s future to a candidate who would enable the continuing damage to our civil society precipitated by his political patron; and who, in the end, has simply not demonstrated the principles and priorities to thoughtfully and independently serve the people of Montana.
With these things in mind, we will be voting for Monica Tranel.
Marc Racicot
Former Montana Governor
Bob Brown
Former Montana Secretary of State and State Senator