It is inescapable that every decision made by every leader reflects the character or principles of the man or woman making the decision. Character is the lens through which a leader perceives the path to be followed. It conceives and shapes his or her every thought and is inextricably interwoven into every word spoken, every policy envisioned and every action taken.

The principles we speak of are the timeless values of prudence, humility, integrity, honor, self-discipline, a respect and concern for our fellow citizens, and faithfulness to our constitutions and the Rule Of Law.



