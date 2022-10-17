My name is Chelsey Brevik (Metcalf), and I was recently informed of the pending change of name in Squaw Gap. The Squaw Gap community is a large part of my family history, current life, and my youth. If you were to look back at the Squaw Gap school registry, my brother and I were a part of the last few students who attended the school, along with Horse Creek. I take great pride in knowing I attended one of the last few two room school houses, similar to how my father grew up in Trotters and further more, by grandfather. My grandfather homesteaded with my great grandparents in the area. My grandparents continue in the old town of Skaar that is now their entire ranch. As a child, my family lived in Squaw Gap, then moving to Sidney. I still had old classmates and friends that lived in Squaw Gap until we graduated from high school in 2016. Changing the name of Squaw Gap would be no different than changing the name of Trotters, Skaar, and Horse Creek that are its surrounding areas. It is absurd that a historical landmark on the MT/ND border would be altered to please those who have a poor opinion about the name by those who likely have never been a part of the community or history of it. I firmly deny any change, and recommend leaving the name of Squaw Gap while promoting the preservation of its history that North Dakotans take such pride in having. Changing the name would not be changing the name of one or two buildings. It would be altering the heart of a community with dedicated farmers, ranchers, teachers, nurses, and many others who demonstrate the best of communal support and love of the land; the same any native tribe would be.