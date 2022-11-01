I’m an 87-year-old retired teacher. Most of my teaching was in public schools in Glendive, mostly Dawson Community College. Several issues back there was a letter to the editor mentioning Representative Rosendale’s reluctance to engage spontaneously with citizens. The letter brought up memories.
The college used to have a student newspaper and I was the faculty advisor. Occasionally, word would pass around the building, “Mansfield will be in the high school gym this afternoon.” I’d find the paper staff and put them on alert.
The gym would hold any citizens who wanted to attend, high school students, college students: townspeople, anybody. Montana’s Senator Mike Mansfield ambled out and told us he’d tell us about important government stuff and then he’d tell us. Next, he’d say it was question time. He stood there taking questions, answering thoughtfully, often weighing both positions until no one wanted to ask another question. Mansfield stood quietly on the gym floor: no aides, no lectern, no notes, no attitude, just talked to us.
During one visit, Bob, the college newspaper photographer and the best guy, took pictures with the college camera. Senator Mansfield shook hands with all sorts of the college people: faculty, administration, students. Bob was having fun. At the end, I stepped up and put out my hand. pumped Mansfield’s hand, smiled my broadest turned toward the camera to find Bob with the camera dangling at his side while he grinned charmingly at Mike and me. Later I asked Bob why I was not filmed. “I was so thrilled to see you with the majority leader of the Senate I forgot.”
Pretty much all my attempts at fame have gone that way.
Now, every time I hear or read about Representative Matthew Rosendale’s refusal to face the Montana voters and answer questions or to debate in front of an audience, I recall Mike Mansfield’s attitude toward we the citizens.
We deserve a politician who’ll feel we are worth talking to.