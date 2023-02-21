In the January 29th issue of the Sidney Herald , Doctor Kessler wrote an article that truly hit the nail on the head much of the time. He made note of the fact that negativism is rampant in our country, and he is absolutely right.

However, Dr. Kessler concentrated on the conservative side of the story and did not mention the attacks by conservatives and the conservative media on liberals in America. Conservative media claims that all liberals are Godless and are trying to ruin the American way of life. I view this as an attack on liberals many of whom believe in God, though each person’s personal belief system is protected by the First Amendment of our Constitution.



