In the January 29th issue of the Sidney Herald , Doctor Kessler wrote an article that truly hit the nail on the head much of the time. He made note of the fact that negativism is rampant in our country, and he is absolutely right.
However, Dr. Kessler concentrated on the conservative side of the story and did not mention the attacks by conservatives and the conservative media on liberals in America. Conservative media claims that all liberals are Godless and are trying to ruin the American way of life. I view this as an attack on liberals many of whom believe in God, though each person’s personal belief system is protected by the First Amendment of our Constitution.
In addition, I was raised in family where “woke” was better known as understanding the other person’s point of view and empathizing with the other person’s issues in life. And now being aware of other’s trials is labeled as “woke” and seen as an insult by many.
In another portion, Doctor Kessler takes issue with Al Gore, and yes Gore was wrong about his timeline. However, the ice caps are melting and Montana is predicted to lose the glaciers in Glacier Park by 2100 if current conditions continue. The loss of these ice masses means climate change which endangers the people we love most, our children and grandchildren. This is a scientific prediction and Dr. Kessler was correct in pointing out that we need to pay attention to science as we have done in the past. We cannot ignore reality just because it is not what we want to hear.
Just as our farmers are stewards of the land and just as Dr. Kessler has dedicated his life to medicine in our community, we need to be willing to be stewards of our democracy. To do this, we must be willing to open dialogues in our community and dedicate ourselves to what is good for Montana and for the country over all. We cannot allow ourselves to be polarized to the extent that we we are unable to attack the real problems that everyday Americans face.
America was built on compromise and our forefathers had to be willing to use civil discussion to find solutions. As the greatest country in the world, we have the ability to solve problems, but we cannot do so if we become so entrenched in our personal opinions that we forget the golden rule: “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you."