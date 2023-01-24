Affordable housing shortages. Rising food and childcare costs. Protecting our state constitution. There are a number of pressing issues facing Montanans that our representatives could (and should) be addressing during the 68th Legislative Session, issues that we elected them to handle. Instead, we’re looking at a repeat of 2021 — when extremist lawmakers abused their positions of power and passed laws to insert government into our most personal and private decisions.

As it stands, there are more than 40 proposed bills pertaining to reproductive rights and the vast majority of those focus on barring access to care outright or otherwise threatening our right to safe, legal abortion. One draft, LC 771 by Rep. Lee Deming (R-Laurel), goes as far as proposing a total ban on abortion with no true exceptions, even for survivors of rape or incest. And what we know, both from 2021 legislation here in Montana and proposed policies in other states, is that attacks like these don’t stop at criminalizing abortion but also target contraception, in vitro fertilization, and gender-affirming care.



