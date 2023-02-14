As a representative of District 35, I am committed to protecting our freedom of speech, and our children's right to free speech. House Bill 361 does that by preventing our children from receiving disciplinary action for misgendering or referring to someone by the wrong pronouns.

In a classroom setting, schools should be teaching students how to think, not what to think. Rather than face disciplinary action for misgendering or referring to a student by the wrong sex, students should be able to utilize their right to free speech and religious freedoms.



Tags

Load comments