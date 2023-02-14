As a representative of District 35, I am committed to protecting our freedom of speech, and our children's right to free speech. House Bill 361 does that by preventing our children from receiving disciplinary action for misgendering or referring to someone by the wrong pronouns.
In a classroom setting, schools should be teaching students how to think, not what to think. Rather than face disciplinary action for misgendering or referring to a student by the wrong sex, students should be able to utilize their right to free speech and religious freedoms.
I refuse to modify basic biology simply because it threatens someone’s subjective sense of reality, and neither should our children. HB 361 passed out of committee and is headed to the House Floor.
In addition, HB 356 introduced a bill to prohibit a government entity from contracting with a company that has policies that discriminate against firearm entities or trade associations. This would ensure that places like banks wouldn’t be able to deny funding simply because they don’t support the second amendment. This would be accomplished by signing a document stating the company doesn’t discriminate against firearm entities. This bill also passed out of committee and will be sent to the floor.
Both of these bills intend to protect our freedoms as citizens of Montana, and as your representative, I will continue to uphold those freedoms.