Just over a year ago, the Sidney Health Center Board of Trustees passed a resolution calling on our legislators to reauthorize the Medicaid Expansion program. Our reasons for endorsing the program were two-fold – to promote a healthy community and ensure sustainability of healthcare in rural Montana.
The Medicaid Expansion program meets a need of providing healthcare coverage to individuals and families who fall between cracks. Qualifying people are those who do not earn enough to afford private health insurance, yet earn too much to qualify for traditional Medicaid. The expansion allows those who are working and contributing to our economy to qualify for assistance.
Whether people have health insurance or not, they still require medical treatment. Often people without health insurance put off preventative care, just to end up in the emergency room when their conditions become critical. Hospitals are required to stabilize and treat anyone who shows up to the emergency room, regardless of ability to pay. This can result in uncompensated care costs for the hospital, which rural hospitals have a harder ability to absorb due to lower patient volumes and tighter operating margins.
In rural Montana, businesses and industries are interconnected and depend upon each other. Without a local hospital, rural communities are at a distinct disadvantage for retaining residents who need to have access to healthcare and remaining viable over time.
Sidney’s Representative Joel Krautter supported the bipartisan Medicaid Reform and Integrity Act. Rural Montana communities, like ours, are stronger and healthier because of programs that assist the uninsured.
Sidney Health Center Board of Trustees