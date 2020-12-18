Dear Editor:
Montana Nurses Association (MNA) is pleading with the community to please stay home for the Holidays, always wear a mask if you must go out, and limit gatherings over the holidays. If you do visit another’s home or have family gatherings, wear a mask, wash hands frequently, and don’t stay for hours as being indoors increases risk.
A COVID vaccine is coming, but in very limited amounts, and we must remain vigilant in our masking and social distancing until April or May, when it is more likely we can all get the vaccine, or it is more readily available for distribution. Groups considered for the limited supply of early vaccines are limited to:
Healthcare personnel
Workers in essential and critical industries
People at high risk for severe COVID-19 illness due to underlying medical conditions
People 65 years and older
Wear masks: Masks prevent people from getting and spreading the virus, especially those who may not know they have it.
Encourage social distancing: Visit with your friends and family outdoors, when possible. If this is not feasible, make sure the room or space is well-ventilated and require everyone to wear a mask.
Our COVID numbers will decrease if we adhere to these public health measures. Public health must come first, so our schools and economy can thrive, therefore, if all Montanans follow the above recommendations, we will notice a change in early January 2021 so we can safely re-open all schools and businesses. Health experts are warning it is likely the US will not see any meaningful, widespread impacts from vaccinations until well into 2021.
Vicky Byrd, MSN, RN
CEO of MNA