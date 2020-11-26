Dear 2021 Legislative Leadership,
MNA welcomes you all to your 2021 legislative leadership roles. With that said, we are dealing with a devastating pandemic and surging cases of infection and death in Montana due to Covid-19. Nurses from across our state expect you, as state leaders, to embrace the best evidence, data, and public health actions that will save the lives of your constituents and communities. We implore you not to politicize this deadly pandemic because Covid doesn’t care what party you belong to, it can be deadly to all of us.
Last week, many nurses were disappointed to see numerous lawmakers gather at our state capital without wearing masks, not social distancing, and choosing to shake hands instead of elbow bumps, a simple nod, or at the very least, offer fist bumps for a greeting. Many active and retired nurses from across the state have called the MNA office to express their disappointment and have called these actions “inexcusable”. They want a message communicated to you, our Montana lawmakers, that nurses and other healthcare workers are working at and over capacity on the front lines of this deadly pandemic. These nurses and frontline workers are caring for YOU and your loved ones at great risk to themselves and their families. This recent blatant disregard for proven public health measures puts them, all our families, and communities at significant risk. Nurses are asking you to be the leaders you were elected to be, set a good example for our state that you represent, and adhere to the public health measures.
The most important, WEAR A MASK!
Montana Nurses Association