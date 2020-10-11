A lot of us on the West side of the mountains are not always up to date with what happens on the East side — but something definitely happened in the last legislative session that my East side neighbors in SD 18 should know about.
Senator Dee Brown (Republican, SD 2, Columbia Falls and surrounding area; now termed out) introduced a bill to memorialize veterans who died in service with a plaque on the South Fork of the Flathead River Bridge. It passed 48-2 in the Senate, 92-3 in the House, and the Governor signed it.
So, it wasn’t controversial in the legislature and certainly not here in Flathead County, but apparently it was for your Republican Senator Hinebauch in SD 18. Sen. Hinebauch voted NO for the veterans’ plaque.
Hinebauch is always talking about patriotism and freedom. Why didn’t Steve Hinebauch choose to honor these patriots who sacrificed their lives so we might have freedom?
It’s hard to think why except maybe the exorbitant cost of $1,336. The Department of Transportation said they could easily absorb the cost of this memorial to our veterans.
Voters in SD 18 fortunately have an alternative in Democrat Pat Mischel. Pat knows that people all over the state want to see our veterans honored for their service, and he will do a great job representing all of you in SD 18.
Please vote for Pat Mischel for your Senator. You can check out his information at www.Mischelformontana.com and on Facebook (Pat Mischel for SD 18).
Robert Harris, Whitefish, Mont.