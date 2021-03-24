The presumption of innocence is a cornerstone of the American way. We are all equal before the law, and we all have a right to due process.
So it is frustrating to see the Sidney Herald shirk their responsibility to people who’ve been accused of a crime. As currently constituted, the Herald’s arrest report is a gossip column. You print the names of the arrested and the crimes they’re charged with — including, to my distaste, a minor charged with a “baby DUI” — and then fail to follow up on the legal process. Were the charges dropped? Were they reduced in a plea bargain? Your readers have no idea. The initial arrest report remains Google-able forever with no follow-up journalism. The arrestee’s name is forever stained, regardless of the outcome of their case.
A more responsible approach would hold the printing of names until conviction. The public has a right to know — as soon as the accused has had their day in court. The First Amendment protects freedom of the press; the press, in turn, must live up to its responsibilities. I pay for journalism, not police stenography.
All best,
Sam Shaw