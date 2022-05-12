The proposed pipeline that would carry “105,000 barrels per day of Bakken crude to Baker, MT” (Sidney Herald, 4-22-22, updated 5/9/22) may seem like a good investment. But is it?
Let’s consider the following:
Burning fossil fuels produce heat-trapping gases that cause warming temperatures and have led to a changing climate. We can see the impacts before our very eyes with megadroughts, extended wildfire seasons and smoke-filled skies, river closures, decreased snowpack, dried out soils, and lack of grass for livestock. If we hope to avoid unmanageable warming, we need to stop using fossil fuels. We can transition off them quickly in a sane and predictable way.
We have better energy solutions that create hundreds of thousands of jobs. These include low/no‑carbon and renewable sources and energy efficiencies. Sources like wind, solar, geothermal, agrivoltaics, and nuclear combined with battery storage and other technologies, could provide all of us with reliable energy 24/7. These are cost-competitive with fossil-generated power, and provide 50 percent more jobs, at similar pay, for the same amount of energy.
How can we get this? Congress can enact a price on carbon. Carbon pricing has been recently endorsed by none other than the American Petroleum Institute, the Business Roundtable, Electric Power Supply Association, and Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget.
Politics, as always, is getting in the way. But we citizens need to call on our elected representatives, Steve Daines and Jon Tester and Representative Matt Rosendale, and urge them to support a price on carbon with a cashback to all households to help all of us make the economy-wide transition with no one left behind.
Another pipeline carrying crude and continued worsening impacts from climate change? Or a low/no-carbon energy supply and clean air and water? We deserve the latter. It’s our choice to make.