Representation needed at Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority meeting in Billings
Dear Editor:
Thanks again to Blaine County Commissioner Miles Hutton for his plan to attend the Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority Mtng in Billings.
Its vital that we have representation at the meeting, for no other purpose but to monitor the proceedings.
I have been involved for many years, but 2008 is when things came to a head. That’s when Gov Schweitzer hosted a meeting of supporters who were working to re-establish the Hiawatha Rail Passenger Service in Southern Mt. I provided details in a previous communicate.
It’s important that you have some history because the first thing that they say to supporters of Amtrak, “No, we support Amtrak, this is not about shutting that Rail Passenger Service down.’’
That’s what they told me and the legislature in hearings, but it’s a blatant lie. Here’s proof:
It’s undisputable – Southern Montanan’s are going to take care of Southern Montana, they always have and always will. I understand that, I have not a problem with that, we ought not be so naïve to believe otherwise.
To make my point, I cite my exchange with a Missoulian Reporter, who lamented me after my testimony at a legislative hearing wherein I testified against the Hiawatha Passenger Service Bill. He was indignant, he stated that the Economy of the Boot was more important than that of Northern Mt.
Rep Ron Erickson of Missoula issued a public statement during the 2017 Legislature, “There’s little happening in Northern Mt so why should we be spending money there?”
I have never lamented legislators who have sponsored bills to re-establish the Hiawatha Passenger Service, as they are representing their constituency.
I will cite another event where the Boot, Southern & Western Mt, fend for themselves. When Interstate 94 was built, the original plan was to traverse Northern Montana, mostly for security reasons along the Northern Border.
But the political might of the Boot, redirected I 94 South to Billings to merge with I 90.
Again, I assert that there will not be two Rail Passenger Services in Montana for years, it all has to do with economics.
You should know, every budgeting cycle in Congress, Amtrak Funding is stripped from the bill (they call it O Based Budgeting, of which I support, if only Congress would do it across the board).
It’s consistently proposed that Amtrak Service from Chicago to Seattle be scrapped, then we have to lobby hard to get the funding re-allocated.
Surely you are aware that Amtrak Service was cut to five days a week last fall.
My point being – If the Hiawatha Passenger Service is re-established, ridership will be reduced on Amtrak and the service will be eliminated.
Again, the Boot will fend for themselves and they have the political might to achieve their mission.
That’s why it’s so critical that we are engaged and we “Build a Case to Save Amtrak.” The economic future of Northern Montana is in our hands. “If we don’t care, why should our neighbors care?”
Thanks for all that you do.
Cordially
Bob Sivertsen
Hwy 2 Association President