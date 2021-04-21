To the Citizens of Sidney & Richland County:
After 12 years as Chief of the Sidney Volunteer Fire Department, Larry Christensen has retired as Fire Chief. His dedication and commitment to providing emergency services to Richland County during this time have been second to none. Not many can fully understand the time required to lead a volunteer fire department and I have quickly learned that the time I thought he was providing to Richland County was only a small fraction of his service.
In the 12 year that Larry had been Chief, he led the department through multiple projects that kept us up-to-date and safe. We have replaced or updated a new County structure pumper truck, a new Type 4 wildland firefighting engine and a crash rescue truck. Soon we will also accept delivery of a new 3,500-gallon water tender. All of this was to provide better firefighting response to the citizens of Richland County and the City of Sidney.
In addition to the upgrades to apparatuses, Larry also oversaw the construction of a new fire station, updating of our self-contained breathing apparatuses and new extrication tools which will serve firefighters and people in need well into the future. I am only hitting the highlights and I’m sure I’ve forgotten something – like the countless hours of mechanic work that he’s put in.
Without his selfless dedication to his fellow firefighters and the community, your fire response service would not be what it is today. It is safe to say that he has not yet received the recognition that he deserves, not that he would ask for any.
Thankfully, Larry chose to remain on the department to continue to serve and help the department transition to new leadership. If you see him on a fire scene after the fire is out or out in public, please thank him for his service.
Sincerely,
Adam Smith, Chief,
and the Members of the Sidney Vol. Fire Department