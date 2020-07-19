As a proud gun owner and sportsman, the most important thing I consider before supporting any candidate is if I can count on them to defend our 2nd Amendment rights from the barrage of attacks from the socialist-left and their allies in the media.
Matt Rosendale is a fellow gun owner, a hunter, and a lifetime member of the NRA. For him, this issue is personal. Matt will oppose any attempt to confiscate guns or add restrictions of any kind on the sale or use of a firearm.
Matt believes that there is no ambiguity in “the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.” That’s why Matt is the only candidate for Congress who is “A” rated by the NRA.
President Trump has even said that Matt Rosendale will “never let our [2nd Amendment] go unprotected.” We can count on Matt 100% to defend our God-given right to bear arms.
The same cannot be said for Democrat extremist Kathleen Williams who is in favor of gun confiscation, and every draconian restriction on gun ownership the left can dream up.
That’s why I truly believe this will be one of the most important elections in my lifetime and why I urge every freedom-loving Montanan to join me in supporting Matt Rosendale for Congress.
Marty Pigeon, Stevensville, Mont.