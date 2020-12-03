Dear Editor:
Studies from the University of Utah to Forbes discuss the correlation between mask wearing mandates, consumer confidence, and a strong economy.
The University of Utah’s David Eccles School of Business examined thousands of state and county mask orders across the country and found that coronavirus cases fell after mask requirements were put in place, and it seems that science supports this conclusion. Further, the researchers at the school’s Marriner S. Eccles Institute for Economics and Quantitative Analysis, also indicates that low case counts and mask mandates significantly raised consumer confidence, upping the amount people spend and the number of places these shoppers visit..
It appears that mandatory mask-wearing is proven to lower the incidence of COVID-19 infections, save lives, and boost commercial activity, the Utah study says “Mask requirements can increase consumer confidence by making economic activity safer — in this way, health and economics reinforce each other,” said researcher and U. assistant finance professor Nathan Seegert, one of the study’s authors. Taylor Randall, dean of the U.’s business school, said the new research makes clear that mask-wearing “creates a triple play. “It reduces COVID spread in our communities,” he said, “but it also increases consumer mobility in stores and restaurants and also increases consumer spending.” (Semerad, Tony, Statewide mask mandates help shoppers feel safe and spend more Utah study shows, Salt Lake City Tribune, November 11, 2020)
Goldman Sachs estimated in June that a national mask mandate could have a $1 trillion benefit to the U.S. economy by staving off lockdown measures. (Elana Gross, Forbes, www.forbes.com, November 11, 2020).
‘Tis the season. Mask up Montana. Wash your hands. Social Distance. We can care for our family, neighbors, and protect our dedicated nurses and health care workers AND have a strong economy.
Vicky Byrd, MSN, RN
Chief Executive Officer
Montana Nurses Association